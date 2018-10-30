6341 Rockhaven Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan hardwood floors range walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Move In ready 3 bdrm, 2 bath - Tall vaulted ceilings in this 3 bedroom brick home with 2 car garage. Open floor plan with spacious living room, nice breakfast area, and pass through window to the kitchen. Smooth top stove. Wood laminate flooring and tile throughout. Ceiling fans. Privacy fenced backyard. Big master suite with walk in closet, garden tub and shower combination, and double sinks. Easy access to loop 820. Close to shopping and restaurants in Lake Worth. Good schools district Eagle Mt-Saginaw ISD



(RLNE5051104)