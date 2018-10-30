All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 6341 Rockhaven Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
6341 Rockhaven Dr
Last updated October 23 2019 at 10:15 AM

6341 Rockhaven Dr

6341 Rockhaven Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6341 Rockhaven Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Marine Creek Hills

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Move In ready 3 bdrm, 2 bath - Tall vaulted ceilings in this 3 bedroom brick home with 2 car garage. Open floor plan with spacious living room, nice breakfast area, and pass through window to the kitchen. Smooth top stove. Wood laminate flooring and tile throughout. Ceiling fans. Privacy fenced backyard. Big master suite with walk in closet, garden tub and shower combination, and double sinks. Easy access to loop 820. Close to shopping and restaurants in Lake Worth. Good schools district Eagle Mt-Saginaw ISD

(RLNE5051104)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6341 Rockhaven Dr have any available units?
6341 Rockhaven Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6341 Rockhaven Dr have?
Some of 6341 Rockhaven Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6341 Rockhaven Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6341 Rockhaven Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6341 Rockhaven Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6341 Rockhaven Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6341 Rockhaven Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6341 Rockhaven Dr offers parking.
Does 6341 Rockhaven Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6341 Rockhaven Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6341 Rockhaven Dr have a pool?
No, 6341 Rockhaven Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6341 Rockhaven Dr have accessible units?
No, 6341 Rockhaven Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6341 Rockhaven Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6341 Rockhaven Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hidden Lakes
5333 Fossil Creek Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Elan River District
4921 White Settlement Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76114
River Park Apartments
3309 Riveroad Ct
Fort Worth, TX 76116
The Davis
4328 Centreport Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Venue at 8651
8651 Meadowbrook Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
The Chisholm
7354 Harris Parkway
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Trails at Summer Creek
9069 Summer Creek Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76123
Marine Creek Apartments
4500 Marine Creek Pkwy
Fort Worth, TX 76106

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University