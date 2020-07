Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities

Great Location!! Fantastic floorplan in Stone Creek Ranch Addition. This 4-2-2 home features split bedrooms, granite counters, large kitchen with island, vinyl plank flooring, tile, new paint, granite, a large covered back patio area for entertaining, two living areas, eat in kitchen, AND is ready for YOU! Eagle Mountain Saginaw ISD. Excellent location with minutes to Eagle Mountain lake & Loop 820. Come and check it out! It will not last long!