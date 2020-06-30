6301 Maritime Street

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher garage ceiling fan microwave accessible

Gorgeous Brick Home on Corner Lot! - FREE RENT!! FREE RENT!! Open floor plan on corner lot. Four bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car attached garage. Spacious living room, kitchen with breakfast bar, large dining area. Master bedroom with large, private bath. All additional bedrooms are spacious with good closet space. Private fenced back yard. Separate utility. Easy access to area schools and library. Above range microwave to be installed.



6031 Maritime Street

Fort Worth, TX 76179



BEAUTIFUL HOME FEATURING:

1825 Sq Ft (+-)

4 Bedrooms

2 Bathrooms

Spacious Living Area

Open Kitchen with breakfast bar

INCLUDES Range

INCLUDES Dishwasher

Master Bedroom

Separate Laundry Room

Ceiling Fans

2 CAR Attached Garage

Private Fenced Yard



PERFECT FORT WORTH LOCATION:

EASY Access - I-20 - I-35 - 820

MINUTES TO SHOPPING,DINING & ENTERTAINMENT



**We DO NOT Accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.



