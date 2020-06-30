All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated June 11 2019 at 10:19 AM

6301 Maritime Street

6301 Maritime Street · No Longer Available
Location

6301 Maritime Street, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Parkview Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
accessible
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Gorgeous Brick Home on Corner Lot! - FREE RENT!! FREE RENT!! Open floor plan on corner lot. Four bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car attached garage. Spacious living room, kitchen with breakfast bar, large dining area. Master bedroom with large, private bath. All additional bedrooms are spacious with good closet space. Private fenced back yard. Separate utility. Easy access to area schools and library. Above range microwave to be installed.

View all available properties or submit an application on our website:

www.FirstAmericanRE.net

6031 Maritime Street
Fort Worth, TX 76179

BEAUTIFUL HOME FEATURING:
1825 Sq Ft (+-)
4 Bedrooms
2 Bathrooms
Spacious Living Area
Open Kitchen with breakfast bar
INCLUDES Range
INCLUDES Dishwasher
Master Bedroom
Separate Laundry Room
Ceiling Fans
2 CAR Attached Garage
Private Fenced Yard

PERFECT FORT WORTH LOCATION:
EASY Access - I-20 - I-35 - 820
MINUTES TO SHOPPING,DINING & ENTERTAINMENT

**We DO NOT Accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

Call TODAY!

Prices & Specials Subject To Change Please Call Leasing Specialist at 866.990.9786 For Current Property Pricing.

Sponsoring Broker First American Real Estate & Management Services LLC. TX license # 9005517

"We are pledged to the letter and spirit of U.S. Policy for the achievement of EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY throughout the Nation. We encourage and support an affirmative advertising and marketing program in which there are no barriers to obtaining housing because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin."

(RLNE4864055)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6301 Maritime Street have any available units?
6301 Maritime Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6301 Maritime Street have?
Some of 6301 Maritime Street's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6301 Maritime Street currently offering any rent specials?
6301 Maritime Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6301 Maritime Street pet-friendly?
No, 6301 Maritime Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 6301 Maritime Street offer parking?
Yes, 6301 Maritime Street offers parking.
Does 6301 Maritime Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6301 Maritime Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6301 Maritime Street have a pool?
No, 6301 Maritime Street does not have a pool.
Does 6301 Maritime Street have accessible units?
Yes, 6301 Maritime Street has accessible units.
Does 6301 Maritime Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6301 Maritime Street has units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
