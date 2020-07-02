6260 Canyon Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This 3/2/1 duplex features new wood like plank throughout. No carpet to aggrevate allergies! Wood burning fireplace and crown molding accentuate the living room. Split floor plan with master separate from both secondary bedrooms. Master features in suite master bath and walk I closet. One car garage and fenced backyard. Landscaping included in rent!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.