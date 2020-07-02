This 3/2/1 duplex features new wood like plank throughout. No carpet to aggrevate allergies! Wood burning fireplace and crown molding accentuate the living room. Split floor plan with master separate from both secondary bedrooms. Master features in suite master bath and walk I closet. One car garage and fenced backyard. Landscaping included in rent! This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6260 Canyon Circle have any available units?
6260 Canyon Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6260 Canyon Circle have?
Some of 6260 Canyon Circle's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6260 Canyon Circle currently offering any rent specials?
6260 Canyon Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6260 Canyon Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 6260 Canyon Circle is pet friendly.
Does 6260 Canyon Circle offer parking?
Yes, 6260 Canyon Circle offers parking.
Does 6260 Canyon Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6260 Canyon Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6260 Canyon Circle have a pool?
No, 6260 Canyon Circle does not have a pool.
Does 6260 Canyon Circle have accessible units?
No, 6260 Canyon Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 6260 Canyon Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 6260 Canyon Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)