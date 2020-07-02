All apartments in Fort Worth
6240 Wheaton Drive

6240 Wheaton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6240 Wheaton Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Wedgwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
BEAUTIFULLY Updated two story! Comfort and style mix perfectly in this open concept home. LARGE Living Area!! Galley style kitchen is adorned with all appliances (REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED) and ample cabinet and counter space. Great size laundry area is located near back door, minimizing washer-dryer noise to the rest of the home. Both bedrooms and full bath upstairs with half bath down, allowing for entertaining to remain downstairs and personal bedroom space upstairs. Hard floors throughout, wainscoting, super chic stairs, lots of storage and loads of windows that allow plenty of natural light. Conveniently located to major thoroughfares and minutes from shopping, dining, entertainment! Contact me to View Today!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6240 Wheaton Drive have any available units?
6240 Wheaton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6240 Wheaton Drive have?
Some of 6240 Wheaton Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6240 Wheaton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6240 Wheaton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6240 Wheaton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6240 Wheaton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 6240 Wheaton Drive offer parking?
No, 6240 Wheaton Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6240 Wheaton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6240 Wheaton Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6240 Wheaton Drive have a pool?
No, 6240 Wheaton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6240 Wheaton Drive have accessible units?
No, 6240 Wheaton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6240 Wheaton Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6240 Wheaton Drive has units with dishwashers.

