6240 Wheaton Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

BEAUTIFULLY Updated two story! Comfort and style mix perfectly in this open concept home. LARGE Living Area!! Galley style kitchen is adorned with all appliances (REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED) and ample cabinet and counter space. Great size laundry area is located near back door, minimizing washer-dryer noise to the rest of the home. Both bedrooms and full bath upstairs with half bath down, allowing for entertaining to remain downstairs and personal bedroom space upstairs. Hard floors throughout, wainscoting, super chic stairs, lots of storage and loads of windows that allow plenty of natural light. Conveniently located to major thoroughfares and minutes from shopping, dining, entertainment! Contact me to View Today!!