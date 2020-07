Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cozy brick 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with an open floor plan, spacious kitchen and living area. Master bedroom includes double vanities, separate shower and tub. The yard is large, includes a storage shed, a covered patio and a large dog house with an AC unit. Owner installed a New dishwasher (2019); replaced HVAC coil (2018) and outside motor (2019); replaced Roof and Wood Fence (2013). Neighborhood HOA fees are only $60 per year. Owner is installing new carpet on 10-25-2019.