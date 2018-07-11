6200 Spring Ranch Drive

Amenities
Absolutely stunning, clean, and ready for move in! Upgraded countertops are an amazing addition to the kitchen which opens to a dining area as well as the downstairs family room. You will find a powder bath conveniently located off the kitchen. The master bedroom is also located on the first level, complete with an en suite bathroom featuring a garden tub and separate shower. Every one of the five bedrooms features a walk in closet. The upstairs game room has plenty of space for extra seating and entertainment items. Application fee of $50. Credit, rental history, income, and background will be verified. Property also currently for sale.