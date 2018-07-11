All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 6200 Spring Ranch Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
6200 Spring Ranch Drive
Last updated May 8 2020 at 1:09 AM

6200 Spring Ranch Drive

6200 Spring Ranch Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6200 Spring Ranch Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Stone Creek Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
game room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Absolutely stunning, clean, and ready for move in! Upgraded countertops are an amazing addition to the kitchen which opens to a dining area as well as the downstairs family room. You will find a powder bath conveniently located off the kitchen. The master bedroom is also located on the first level, complete with an en suite bathroom featuring a garden tub and separate shower. Every one of the five bedrooms features a walk in closet. The upstairs game room has plenty of space for extra seating and entertainment items. Application fee of $50. Credit, rental history, income, and background will be verified. Property also currently for sale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6200 Spring Ranch Drive have any available units?
6200 Spring Ranch Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6200 Spring Ranch Drive have?
Some of 6200 Spring Ranch Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6200 Spring Ranch Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6200 Spring Ranch Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6200 Spring Ranch Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6200 Spring Ranch Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 6200 Spring Ranch Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6200 Spring Ranch Drive offers parking.
Does 6200 Spring Ranch Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6200 Spring Ranch Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6200 Spring Ranch Drive have a pool?
No, 6200 Spring Ranch Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6200 Spring Ranch Drive have accessible units?
No, 6200 Spring Ranch Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6200 Spring Ranch Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6200 Spring Ranch Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trinity Bell Gardens
9500 Trinity Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76118
Heights of CityView
5270 Irvin Road
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Alexan Summit
1424 Summit Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The Palmer
117 Priddy Lane
Fort Worth, TX 76114
Longhorn Crossing
1101 Longhorn Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76179
Viceroy at River Park
3450 River Park Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76116
The Retreat at River Ranch
4850 River Ranch Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Sixty25 at Ridgelea Hills
6025 Milburn St
Fort Worth, TX 76116

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University