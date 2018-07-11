6200 Spring Ranch Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

Absolutely stunning, clean, and ready for move in! Upgraded countertops are an amazing addition to the kitchen which opens to a dining area as well as the downstairs family room. You will find a powder bath conveniently located off the kitchen. The master bedroom is also located on the first level, complete with an en suite bathroom featuring a garden tub and separate shower. Every one of the five bedrooms features a walk in closet. The upstairs game room has plenty of space for extra seating and entertainment items. Application fee of $50. Credit, rental history, income, and background will be verified. Property also currently for sale.