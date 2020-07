Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful one story 4 bed 2 bath home on oversized culdesac lot. Eat-in Kitchen is complete with oven, dishwasher and disposal, Open concept dining to living area with wood burning fireplace. Split bedroom floor plan with plenty of room to entertain. Large 2 car garage with remote access and fenced backyard. Crowley ISD Close to I-35 with access to Fort Worth and the surrounding areas. This home is move-in ready.