Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher air conditioning range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

Warm and inviting duplex 1 bedroom 1 bath featuring hard wood floors, gas stove, refrigerator, central heating & air and a dishwasher. Separate living room and kitchen. Close to fine dining, schools, and shopping. Ready for immediate move-in, call now for showings and application. This one will not last long. Please verify schools.