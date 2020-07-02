All apartments in Fort Worth
6021 Wester Avenue
Last updated June 21 2019 at 10:15 PM

6021 Wester Avenue

6021 Wester Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6021 Wester Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Wedgwood Middle

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
**$500 OFF 1st FULL MONTH** GORGEOUS home w upgrades! Newly finished countertops, blk appliances (DOUBLE OVEN) and new hardware adorn this galley style eat in kitchen! Crisp white cabinetry throughout w loads of built in shelves and cabinets! Chic white brick wall in main living encompasses cozy fireplace! Paneling in living and kitchen add to the unique feel of home. Decorative lighting AND tons of natural light. Lrg 2nd living-dining area. BONUSES: Work space in garage w BUILT IN WORKBENCH, shelving and cabinets, LRG SUNROOM (separately heated and cooled). Open sunroom to reveal BEAUTIFUL lush backyard w storage shed, mature trees and deck! Great space for relaxation, entertaining - ENJOYING!! View today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6021 Wester Avenue have any available units?
6021 Wester Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6021 Wester Avenue have?
Some of 6021 Wester Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6021 Wester Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6021 Wester Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6021 Wester Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6021 Wester Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 6021 Wester Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6021 Wester Avenue offers parking.
Does 6021 Wester Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6021 Wester Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6021 Wester Avenue have a pool?
No, 6021 Wester Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6021 Wester Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6021 Wester Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6021 Wester Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6021 Wester Avenue has units with dishwashers.

