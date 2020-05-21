6005 Spring Ranch

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking pool garage

Imagine your family living in this gorgeous home. Built in 2018, home is ready to welcome new tenant. A spacious open-concept living and kitchen area. Large modern WOOD FLOOR! The 4th bedroom has been converted into an excellent in-home office. All granite counters in a wonderful island kitchen. Backyard has plenty of room for the kids to roam. The middle and elementary schools are both within walking distance, with a large football field and paved track. Neighborhood has a large pool and picnic tables! Rent includes mowings. Listing agent is co-owner. This Home is not available for section 8.