6001 Lovell Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

EXCEPTIONAL, COMPLETELY UPDATED INSIDE & OUT ARLINGTON HEIGHTS BUNGALOW LOCATED ON A LARGE TREED LOT. DESIGNER FEATURES THROUGHOUT THIS OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH RICH HARDWOOD FLOORS, FRESH NEUTRAL PAINT COLORS & STYLISH FIXTURES. KITCHEN IS CHEF WORTHY WITH CUSTOM CABINETRY, GRANITE, GAS APPLIANCES, WINE COOLER, OVER-SIZED ISLAND & WALK-IN PANTRY. THE MASTER BEDROOM IS TRULY A RETREAT AT THE REAR OF THE HOME WITH WOOD-LOOK TILE FLOORS, SPACIOUS ENSUITE BATH WITH SEPARATE VANITIES, SHOWER & SOAKING TUB. NEWLY INSTALLED CEDAR FENCE WITH AUTOMATIC GATE & XL 2 CAR GARAGE. JUST MINUTES FROM DOWNTOWN FORT WORTH, HIGHWAYS, SCHOOLS & SHOPPING.