6000 Wonder Drive.

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Mid Century Wedgwood Beauty - Stunning Mid Century Modern home nestled on a corner lot in desirable Wedgwood. Built in 1959, original features have been meticulously maintained to preserve this architectural time capsule. The home features four bedrooms and three charming period bathrooms along with abundant storage throughout the home. Oversized stone fireplace, vaulted ceilings and skylights offer plenty of natural light. Unwind in the second living area, a sunken room complete with built in wine and record storage. Relax in the backyard oasis complete with covered patio, lap pool and sun deck-perfect for those hot summer days, Yard and pool are maintained by Owner.



(RLNE4939886)