Fort Worth, TX
5861 Westhaven Dr
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:03 PM

5861 Westhaven Dr

5861 Westhaven Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5861 Westhaven Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76132
Overton South

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Awesome Townhome off of Hulen/Ledgestone - Property Id: 261375

Both bedrooms are master bedrooms, each with their own bath. 2 living areas: 1 up, 1 down. Lots of storage: 4 walk-in closets + 2 closets in entry. Wood laminate floors in both living areas & dining. Carpet only in bedrooms & stairway. Tile in kitchen & baths, foyer & utility room. 2 car rear entry garage with opener. Lawn care included (except private patio & courtyard). No pets, no smokers. $1550 month, $1450 security deposit, $55 application fee. Call Cheryl at Encore Realtors 827-294-0188 or 817-475-8011. Available now!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/261375
Property Id 261375

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5701395)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5861 Westhaven Dr have any available units?
5861 Westhaven Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5861 Westhaven Dr have?
Some of 5861 Westhaven Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5861 Westhaven Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5861 Westhaven Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5861 Westhaven Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5861 Westhaven Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5861 Westhaven Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5861 Westhaven Dr offers parking.
Does 5861 Westhaven Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5861 Westhaven Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5861 Westhaven Dr have a pool?
No, 5861 Westhaven Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5861 Westhaven Dr have accessible units?
No, 5861 Westhaven Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5861 Westhaven Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5861 Westhaven Dr has units with dishwashers.

