5861 Westhaven Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Awesome Townhome off of Hulen/Ledgestone - Property Id: 261375



Both bedrooms are master bedrooms, each with their own bath. 2 living areas: 1 up, 1 down. Lots of storage: 4 walk-in closets + 2 closets in entry. Wood laminate floors in both living areas & dining. Carpet only in bedrooms & stairway. Tile in kitchen & baths, foyer & utility room. 2 car rear entry garage with opener. Lawn care included (except private patio & courtyard). No pets, no smokers. $1550 month, $1450 security deposit, $55 application fee. Call Cheryl at Encore Realtors 827-294-0188 or 817-475-8011. Available now!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/261375

Property Id 261375



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5701395)