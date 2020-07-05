5732 Sea Breeze Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Desirable & Hard To Find! Move in Ready! Totally Remodeled One Story Brick Home Near Eagle Mtn Lake with 3 Bedrooms, 2 baths & 2 Car garage Plus Spacious Fenced Backyard with Storage Shed. Neutral Color Paint Inside & Out. Easy to Maintain Vinyl Wood Plank Flooring Throughout! New Stainless Steel Dishwasher, Kitchen Sink & Cooktop with Stainless Venthood. Beautiful Granite Countertops, White Cabinetry & Brushed Nickel fixtures Plus Study nook with Built Ins. Minutes from Lockheed Martin, TCC College & Naval Air Base.Located in Eagle Mtn ISD! MINIMUM 1 YEAR LEASE,NO PETS,NO SMOKING,NO EVICTIONS,NO FELONIES, TENANT TO PAY ALL UTILITES & MAINTAIN YARD,MUST SUBMIT TAR WRITTEN APP & ONLINE BACKGROUND & CREDIT CHECKS