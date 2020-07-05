All apartments in Fort Worth
5732 Sea Breeze Lane

Location

5732 Sea Breeze Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76135

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Desirable & Hard To Find! Move in Ready! Totally Remodeled One Story Brick Home Near Eagle Mtn Lake with 3 Bedrooms, 2 baths & 2 Car garage Plus Spacious Fenced Backyard with Storage Shed. Neutral Color Paint Inside & Out. Easy to Maintain Vinyl Wood Plank Flooring Throughout! New Stainless Steel Dishwasher, Kitchen Sink & Cooktop with Stainless Venthood. Beautiful Granite Countertops, White Cabinetry & Brushed Nickel fixtures Plus Study nook with Built Ins. Minutes from Lockheed Martin, TCC College & Naval Air Base.Located in Eagle Mtn ISD! MINIMUM 1 YEAR LEASE,NO PETS,NO SMOKING,NO EVICTIONS,NO FELONIES, TENANT TO PAY ALL UTILITES & MAINTAIN YARD,MUST SUBMIT TAR WRITTEN APP & ONLINE BACKGROUND & CREDIT CHECKS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5732 Sea Breeze Lane have any available units?
5732 Sea Breeze Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5732 Sea Breeze Lane have?
Some of 5732 Sea Breeze Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5732 Sea Breeze Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5732 Sea Breeze Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5732 Sea Breeze Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5732 Sea Breeze Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5732 Sea Breeze Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5732 Sea Breeze Lane offers parking.
Does 5732 Sea Breeze Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5732 Sea Breeze Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5732 Sea Breeze Lane have a pool?
No, 5732 Sea Breeze Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5732 Sea Breeze Lane have accessible units?
No, 5732 Sea Breeze Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5732 Sea Breeze Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5732 Sea Breeze Lane has units with dishwashers.

