5701 Fountain Flat Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit

Welcome to this spacious 4 bedroom home, located in front of a large green belt. Talk about an unforgettable grand foyer! This home features gorgeous laminate wood flooring and 18 inch ceramic tile, arched entry ways and ceiling fans in every room. The kitchen offers stunning granite, tile back splash, stainless steel appliances and pantry. Spacious master suite is equipped with dual sinks, separate shower, jetted tub and walk in closet. Don't forget about the amazing backyard featuring a covered pergola with an included stone fire pit and exterior roller shades, perfect for entertaining friends and family.