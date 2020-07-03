All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 5701 Fountain Flat Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
5701 Fountain Flat Drive
Last updated October 29 2019 at 2:57 AM

5701 Fountain Flat Drive

5701 Fountain Flat Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5701 Fountain Flat Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Valley Brook

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
Welcome to this spacious 4 bedroom home, located in front of a large green belt. Talk about an unforgettable grand foyer! This home features gorgeous laminate wood flooring and 18 inch ceramic tile, arched entry ways and ceiling fans in every room. The kitchen offers stunning granite, tile back splash, stainless steel appliances and pantry. Spacious master suite is equipped with dual sinks, separate shower, jetted tub and walk in closet. Don't forget about the amazing backyard featuring a covered pergola with an included stone fire pit and exterior roller shades, perfect for entertaining friends and family.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5701 Fountain Flat Drive have any available units?
5701 Fountain Flat Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5701 Fountain Flat Drive have?
Some of 5701 Fountain Flat Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5701 Fountain Flat Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5701 Fountain Flat Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5701 Fountain Flat Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5701 Fountain Flat Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5701 Fountain Flat Drive offer parking?
No, 5701 Fountain Flat Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5701 Fountain Flat Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5701 Fountain Flat Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5701 Fountain Flat Drive have a pool?
No, 5701 Fountain Flat Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5701 Fountain Flat Drive have accessible units?
No, 5701 Fountain Flat Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5701 Fountain Flat Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5701 Fountain Flat Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland Riverside
6032 Travertine Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76137
The Lofts at West 7th
929 Norwood St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Republic Park Vista
8625 Ray White Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Rocco Apartment Homes
9001 Randol Mill Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
The Chisholm
7354 Harris Parkway
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Landing at Cross Creek
6301 Old Denton Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76131
Club at Fossil Creek
3400 Western Center Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
The Dylan
5344 Sycamore School Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76123

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University