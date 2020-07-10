5608 Fursman Avenue

Amenities

FOR PURCHASE OR FOR LEASE!!! UPDATED OPEN CONCEPT HOME!!!! ***The sellers will be sanitizing all door handles, counters, etc. before exiting for every showing and they will have hand sanitizer available by the front door.***

Located with easy access to the Trinity Trails and the River District, this home is just under 2,000 sq ft, has a over-sized master bedroom, has a 2nd living area in the back (currently used as a media room), and has plenty of backyard space. Detached backyard patio with a retractable roof that is great for hosting. A shed in the backyard for storage. 14 inches of insulation was blown in recently and most windows are energy efficient. There is a warranty on the foundation that transfers.