Last updated April 16 2020 at 1:18 AM

5608 Fursman Avenue

5608 Fursman Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5608 Fursman Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76114

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
media room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
media room
FOR PURCHASE OR FOR LEASE!!! UPDATED OPEN CONCEPT HOME!!!! ***The sellers will be sanitizing all door handles, counters, etc. before exiting for every showing and they will have hand sanitizer available by the front door.***
Located with easy access to the Trinity Trails and the River District, this home is just under 2,000 sq ft, has a over-sized master bedroom, has a 2nd living area in the back (currently used as a media room), and has plenty of backyard space. Detached backyard patio with a retractable roof that is great for hosting. A shed in the backyard for storage. 14 inches of insulation was blown in recently and most windows are energy efficient. There is a warranty on the foundation that transfers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5608 Fursman Avenue have any available units?
5608 Fursman Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5608 Fursman Avenue have?
Some of 5608 Fursman Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5608 Fursman Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5608 Fursman Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5608 Fursman Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5608 Fursman Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5608 Fursman Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5608 Fursman Avenue offers parking.
Does 5608 Fursman Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5608 Fursman Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5608 Fursman Avenue have a pool?
No, 5608 Fursman Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5608 Fursman Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5608 Fursman Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5608 Fursman Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5608 Fursman Avenue has units with dishwashers.

