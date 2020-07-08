5568 Ventura Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities

Great open floorplan, 3 bedroom home in Keller ISD! This open concept design has a huge living room, with wood burning fireplace, which opens up into the formal dining room and then into the large eat-in kitchen. Good size bedrooms and a huge walk-in closet in master bedroom. Great location in the heart of Keller!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,595, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.