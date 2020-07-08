All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 5568 Ventura Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
5568 Ventura Street
Last updated April 22 2020 at 12:27 AM

5568 Ventura Street

5568 Ventura Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5568 Ventura Street, Fort Worth, TX 76244
The Vineyards At Heritage

Amenities

walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Great open floorplan, 3 bedroom home in Keller ISD! This open concept design has a huge living room, with wood burning fireplace, which opens up into the formal dining room and then into the large eat-in kitchen. Good size bedrooms and a huge walk-in closet in master bedroom. Great location in the heart of Keller!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,595, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5568 Ventura Street have any available units?
5568 Ventura Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 5568 Ventura Street currently offering any rent specials?
5568 Ventura Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5568 Ventura Street pet-friendly?
No, 5568 Ventura Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5568 Ventura Street offer parking?
No, 5568 Ventura Street does not offer parking.
Does 5568 Ventura Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5568 Ventura Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5568 Ventura Street have a pool?
No, 5568 Ventura Street does not have a pool.
Does 5568 Ventura Street have accessible units?
No, 5568 Ventura Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5568 Ventura Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5568 Ventura Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5568 Ventura Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5568 Ventura Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Monticello Apartment Homes
154 N Bailey Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Coventry At Cityview
5200 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Venue at 8651
8651 Meadowbrook Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Cameron Creek
5209 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Villa Lago
8201 Boat Club Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76179
Rocklyn at Samuels Ave
637 Samuels Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Westhouse
11325 Park Vista Boulevard
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Centreport
14301 Centre Station Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University