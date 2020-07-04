All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated February 1 2020 at 5:33 AM

553 Baverton Lane

553 Baverton Lane · No Longer Available
Location

553 Baverton Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76052
Emerald Park North

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Gorgeous home with amazing curb appeal, offering large covered front porch. Stunning wood floors throughout entire first floor, with ceramic tile in the bathrooms and plush carpet in the upstairs bedrooms. Incredible gourmet kitchen, made for a chef, featuring island, granite counter tops, tile backsplash, nice stained wood cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy vaulted ceilings, beautiful natural light and a cozy fireplace in the living room. Master suite offers dual sinks, garden tub, separate shower and a walk-in closet. You will instantly fall in love with this home, but hurry, it won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 553 Baverton Lane have any available units?
553 Baverton Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 553 Baverton Lane have?
Some of 553 Baverton Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 553 Baverton Lane currently offering any rent specials?
553 Baverton Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 553 Baverton Lane pet-friendly?
No, 553 Baverton Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 553 Baverton Lane offer parking?
No, 553 Baverton Lane does not offer parking.
Does 553 Baverton Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 553 Baverton Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 553 Baverton Lane have a pool?
No, 553 Baverton Lane does not have a pool.
Does 553 Baverton Lane have accessible units?
No, 553 Baverton Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 553 Baverton Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 553 Baverton Lane has units with dishwashers.

