553 Baverton Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities

Gorgeous home with amazing curb appeal, offering large covered front porch. Stunning wood floors throughout entire first floor, with ceramic tile in the bathrooms and plush carpet in the upstairs bedrooms. Incredible gourmet kitchen, made for a chef, featuring island, granite counter tops, tile backsplash, nice stained wood cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy vaulted ceilings, beautiful natural light and a cozy fireplace in the living room. Master suite offers dual sinks, garden tub, separate shower and a walk-in closet. You will instantly fall in love with this home, but hurry, it won't last long!