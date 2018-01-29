All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated April 16 2020

5525 Smokethorn Drive

Location

5525 Smokethorn Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages of Woodland Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Executive home in desired Villages of Woodland Springs-5-3.5 with 3 living areas and a study. Please note that the $2700 monthly rent is for a 3 year lease-a two year lease is $3000 monthly - Freshly painted and some new flooring! Pets on a case by case basis - no large or aggressive breeds - application fee $40.00 per adult 18 and older -NON REFUNDABLE-copy of DL's and 2 months proof of income submitted with each application -renter's insurance required.-Make ready in progress. More photos to follow-Additional deposit required for pool key.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5525 Smokethorn Drive have any available units?
5525 Smokethorn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5525 Smokethorn Drive have?
Some of 5525 Smokethorn Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5525 Smokethorn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5525 Smokethorn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5525 Smokethorn Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5525 Smokethorn Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5525 Smokethorn Drive offer parking?
No, 5525 Smokethorn Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5525 Smokethorn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5525 Smokethorn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5525 Smokethorn Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5525 Smokethorn Drive has a pool.
Does 5525 Smokethorn Drive have accessible units?
No, 5525 Smokethorn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5525 Smokethorn Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5525 Smokethorn Drive has units with dishwashers.

