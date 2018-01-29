5525 Smokethorn Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Executive home in desired Villages of Woodland Springs-5-3.5 with 3 living areas and a study. Please note that the $2700 monthly rent is for a 3 year lease-a two year lease is $3000 monthly - Freshly painted and some new flooring! Pets on a case by case basis - no large or aggressive breeds - application fee $40.00 per adult 18 and older -NON REFUNDABLE-copy of DL's and 2 months proof of income submitted with each application -renter's insurance required.-Make ready in progress. More photos to follow-Additional deposit required for pool key.