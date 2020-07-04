5516 Chinkapin Lane

Amenities

SPACIOUS 4 bedroom home in Villages of Woodland Springs, Keller ISD! Community parks, pools, playgrounds, ponds! GREAT home with split bedroom layout, master in one area, 3 more bedrooms in another area! Large, open concept at kitchen, breakfast, living area. Fireplace! Fenced backyard with grass. Pets welcome! Villages of Woodland Springs features a variety of amenities like community parks, ponds, pools, playgrounds and plenty of entertainment, food, shopping, and award winning schools. Occupied, but available for showings by appt and available for move in 4.1.2020.