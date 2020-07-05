548 Cranbrook Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Very beautiful three bed and two bath home in Fossil Park Estates. This gorgeous home greets you with a covered porch and features an open concept home with vaulted ceilings. This floor plan flows nicely making you feel right at home. The master suite is separate from the other bedrooms areas and has a relaxing bathroom with plenty of space. The kitchen features a breakfast bar that opens to the dining and living areas. Brand new vinyl plank floors recently installed.Very big porch on backyard with privacy. Come see this beautiful home! It will go fast!