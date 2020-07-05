548 Cranbrook Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76131 Fossil Park Estates
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very beautiful three bed and two bath home in Fossil Park Estates. This gorgeous home greets you with a covered porch and features an open concept home with vaulted ceilings. This floor plan flows nicely making you feel right at home. The master suite is separate from the other bedrooms areas and has a relaxing bathroom with plenty of space. The kitchen features a breakfast bar that opens to the dining and living areas. Brand new vinyl plank floors recently installed.Very big porch on backyard with privacy. Come see this beautiful home! It will go fast!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
