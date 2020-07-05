All apartments in Fort Worth
548 Cranbrook Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

548 Cranbrook Drive

548 Cranbrook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

548 Cranbrook Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76131
Fossil Park Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very beautiful three bed and two bath home in Fossil Park Estates. This gorgeous home greets you with a covered porch and features an open concept home with vaulted ceilings. This floor plan flows nicely making you feel right at home. The master suite is separate from the other bedrooms areas and has a relaxing bathroom with plenty of space. The kitchen features a breakfast bar that opens to the dining and living areas. Brand new vinyl plank floors recently installed.Very big porch on backyard with privacy. Come see this beautiful home! It will go fast!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 548 Cranbrook Drive have any available units?
548 Cranbrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 548 Cranbrook Drive have?
Some of 548 Cranbrook Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 548 Cranbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
548 Cranbrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 548 Cranbrook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 548 Cranbrook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 548 Cranbrook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 548 Cranbrook Drive offers parking.
Does 548 Cranbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 548 Cranbrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 548 Cranbrook Drive have a pool?
No, 548 Cranbrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 548 Cranbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 548 Cranbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 548 Cranbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 548 Cranbrook Drive has units with dishwashers.

