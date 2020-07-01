All apartments in Fort Worth
5440 Wales Avenue

5440 Wales Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5440 Wales Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Wedgwood Square

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You will not want to miss out on the opportunity to lease this Wedgwood home at $1375.00 a month! Spacious living area and bedrooms. Kitchen has an electric stove and dishwasher with a nice amount of counter space. Dining area located just off the kitchen. Large backyard with side entry 2 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5440 Wales Avenue have any available units?
5440 Wales Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5440 Wales Avenue have?
Some of 5440 Wales Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5440 Wales Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5440 Wales Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5440 Wales Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5440 Wales Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5440 Wales Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5440 Wales Avenue offers parking.
Does 5440 Wales Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5440 Wales Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5440 Wales Avenue have a pool?
No, 5440 Wales Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5440 Wales Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5440 Wales Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5440 Wales Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5440 Wales Avenue has units with dishwashers.

