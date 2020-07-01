5440 Wales Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven range Property Amenities parking garage

You will not want to miss out on the opportunity to lease this Wedgwood home at $1375.00 a month! Spacious living area and bedrooms. Kitchen has an electric stove and dishwasher with a nice amount of counter space. Dining area located just off the kitchen. Large backyard with side entry 2 car garage.