5440 Wales Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76133 Wedgwood Square
You will not want to miss out on the opportunity to lease this Wedgwood home at $1375.00 a month! Spacious living area and bedrooms. Kitchen has an electric stove and dishwasher with a nice amount of counter space. Dining area located just off the kitchen. Large backyard with side entry 2 car garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
