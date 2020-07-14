All apartments in Fort Worth
5438 Diaz Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5438 Diaz Avenue

5438 Diaz Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5438 Diaz Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Como

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
playground
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
Charming 3 bedroom brick home on large lot! Interior upgrades include updated flooring, fresh paint, granite counter tops in kitchen, updated fixtures and decorative lighting throughout. New Range and Refrigerator will be installed prior to move in!!!! Tucked away built in shelves and cabinets, as well as arched entry to kitchen add to this home's charm! Easy access to I30, 820, and the Chisholm Trail Parkway! Within walking distance of public park, playground and Lake Como, and close proximity to dining, shopping, and entertainment! Great location, great home! Come view quickly before it's gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5438 Diaz Avenue have any available units?
5438 Diaz Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5438 Diaz Avenue have?
Some of 5438 Diaz Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5438 Diaz Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5438 Diaz Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5438 Diaz Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5438 Diaz Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5438 Diaz Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5438 Diaz Avenue offers parking.
Does 5438 Diaz Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5438 Diaz Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5438 Diaz Avenue have a pool?
No, 5438 Diaz Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5438 Diaz Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5438 Diaz Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5438 Diaz Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5438 Diaz Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
