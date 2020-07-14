5438 Diaz Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters parking recently renovated playground range

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground

Charming 3 bedroom brick home on large lot! Interior upgrades include updated flooring, fresh paint, granite counter tops in kitchen, updated fixtures and decorative lighting throughout. New Range and Refrigerator will be installed prior to move in!!!! Tucked away built in shelves and cabinets, as well as arched entry to kitchen add to this home's charm! Easy access to I30, 820, and the Chisholm Trail Parkway! Within walking distance of public park, playground and Lake Como, and close proximity to dining, shopping, and entertainment! Great location, great home! Come view quickly before it's gone!