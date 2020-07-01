5433 Deer Island Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pool table cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

BREATHTAKING 2 story 5 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home situated in the Marine Creek Ranch Addition! Built in 2015, this home is just like brand new! Over a quarter acre lot, Stunning wood flooring. Warm neutral tones. Open layout. 2 inch binds! Modern fixtures and fans. Cooks dream kitchen with granite, tile backsplash, a plethora of cabinet and counter-space, stainless appliances, breakfast nook, a gas cook top and a breakfast bar! Oversized master suite will easily accommodate King Size Furniture. Master bathroom is elegant with dual vanities, a separate shower, garden tub and huge walk in closet. Upstairs game-room is perfect for a pool table. Bonus multilevel media room! Enormous backyard perfect for entertaining! Eagle Mt-Saginaw ISD! Pets to be considered on a case by case basis. Please call or text Sarah Braddock for details at 972-816-6448.



