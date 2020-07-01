All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 5433 Deer Island Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
5433 Deer Island Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5433 Deer Island Drive

5433 Deer Island Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5433 Deer Island Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76179

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool table
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool table
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
BREATHTAKING 2 story 5 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home situated in the Marine Creek Ranch Addition! Built in 2015, this home is just like brand new! Over a quarter acre lot, Stunning wood flooring. Warm neutral tones. Open layout. 2 inch binds! Modern fixtures and fans. Cooks dream kitchen with granite, tile backsplash, a plethora of cabinet and counter-space, stainless appliances, breakfast nook, a gas cook top and a breakfast bar! Oversized master suite will easily accommodate King Size Furniture. Master bathroom is elegant with dual vanities, a separate shower, garden tub and huge walk in closet. Upstairs game-room is perfect for a pool table. Bonus multilevel media room! Enormous backyard perfect for entertaining! Eagle Mt-Saginaw ISD! Pets to be considered on a case by case basis. Please call or text Sarah Braddock for details at 972-816-6448.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5433 Deer Island Drive have any available units?
5433 Deer Island Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5433 Deer Island Drive have?
Some of 5433 Deer Island Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5433 Deer Island Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5433 Deer Island Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5433 Deer Island Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5433 Deer Island Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5433 Deer Island Drive offer parking?
No, 5433 Deer Island Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5433 Deer Island Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5433 Deer Island Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5433 Deer Island Drive have a pool?
No, 5433 Deer Island Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5433 Deer Island Drive have accessible units?
No, 5433 Deer Island Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5433 Deer Island Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5433 Deer Island Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Verandas at City View
7301 Oakmont Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Lofts at West 7th
929 Norwood St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The George
4900 Gage Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Birchman Commons
5601 Birchman Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Trinity Meadows
4633 Sycamore School Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76133
Copperfield Apartments
6051 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Chateau on the River
3301 River Park Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76116
35 West at Champions Circle
3650 Outlet Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76177

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University