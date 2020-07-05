5421 Crater Lake Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

PERFECT home in Park Glen! Established area! Close to highways for an easy commute. 4 bedroom, 2 story on a cup-de-sac. Spacious layout! Extra large back patio with flagstone, perfect spot for entertainment. All bedrooms are upstairs. Faux wood flooring downstairs is very attractive! HUGE master suite with a sitting area, double vanities and a separate shower are a plus. Kitchen opens to the family room and breakfast nook and features an island, granite counter-tops and an abundance of cabinet and counter space. Pets to be considered on a case by case basis. Please call or Text Sarah Braddock for details at 972-816-6448.



Apply now at pathlightmgt.com !

Contact us to schedule a showing.