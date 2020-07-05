All apartments in Fort Worth
5421 Crater Lake Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5421 Crater Lake Drive

5421 Crater Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5421 Crater Lake Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Park Glen

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
PERFECT home in Park Glen! Established area! Close to highways for an easy commute. 4 bedroom, 2 story on a cup-de-sac. Spacious layout! Extra large back patio with flagstone, perfect spot for entertainment. All bedrooms are upstairs. Faux wood flooring downstairs is very attractive! HUGE master suite with a sitting area, double vanities and a separate shower are a plus. Kitchen opens to the family room and breakfast nook and features an island, granite counter-tops and an abundance of cabinet and counter space. Pets to be considered on a case by case basis. Please call or Text Sarah Braddock for details at 972-816-6448.

Apply now at pathlightmgt.com !
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5421 Crater Lake Drive have any available units?
5421 Crater Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5421 Crater Lake Drive have?
Some of 5421 Crater Lake Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5421 Crater Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5421 Crater Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5421 Crater Lake Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5421 Crater Lake Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5421 Crater Lake Drive offer parking?
No, 5421 Crater Lake Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5421 Crater Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5421 Crater Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5421 Crater Lake Drive have a pool?
No, 5421 Crater Lake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5421 Crater Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 5421 Crater Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5421 Crater Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5421 Crater Lake Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

