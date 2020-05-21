All apartments in Fort Worth
5405 Lansdowne Ave

5405 Lansdowne Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5405 Lansdowne Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76135

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
game room
microwave
bathtub
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
5405 Lansdowne Ave Available 04/15/19 "Fort Worth Texas Homes for Rent" - Must check out this 4/2.5/2 with fireplace and game room. Plenty of room for the whole family. House has it all. Master bed room is downstairs with garden tub and separate stand up shower. Kitchen is open to living and has a separate formal dining room. Upstairs has 3 rooms and a full bath with a game room. Call the office for viewing.

(RLNE2785148)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5405 Lansdowne Ave have any available units?
5405 Lansdowne Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5405 Lansdowne Ave have?
Some of 5405 Lansdowne Ave's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and game room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5405 Lansdowne Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5405 Lansdowne Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5405 Lansdowne Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5405 Lansdowne Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5405 Lansdowne Ave offer parking?
No, 5405 Lansdowne Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5405 Lansdowne Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5405 Lansdowne Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5405 Lansdowne Ave have a pool?
No, 5405 Lansdowne Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5405 Lansdowne Ave have accessible units?
No, 5405 Lansdowne Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5405 Lansdowne Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5405 Lansdowne Ave has units with dishwashers.

