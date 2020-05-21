Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities game room

5405 Lansdowne Ave Available 04/15/19 "Fort Worth Texas Homes for Rent" - Must check out this 4/2.5/2 with fireplace and game room. Plenty of room for the whole family. House has it all. Master bed room is downstairs with garden tub and separate stand up shower. Kitchen is open to living and has a separate formal dining room. Upstairs has 3 rooms and a full bath with a game room. Call the office for viewing.



(RLNE2785148)