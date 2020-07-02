All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 5325 Wendel Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
5325 Wendel Drive
Last updated January 1 2020 at 1:18 PM

5325 Wendel Drive

5325 Wendel Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5325 Wendel Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Wedgwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
MOVE IN BY 1-15 AND RECEIVE JANUARY PRORATED RENT FREE WITH A 15 MONTH LEASE! Beautifully Remodeled 2 story Duplex in Ft Worth ISD! Unit 5327! Cute gated entrance to walk way! This half duplex unit features 2 master suites that are both upstairs. NO CARPET! Open and bright floor plan and beautiful kitchen with tile backsplash! Stainless steel appliances in kitchen. ALL ELECTRIC! Perfect space for entertaining and enjoying your time in Fort Worth! Only 20 minutes to the stockyards! Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5325 Wendel Drive have any available units?
5325 Wendel Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5325 Wendel Drive have?
Some of 5325 Wendel Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5325 Wendel Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5325 Wendel Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5325 Wendel Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5325 Wendel Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5325 Wendel Drive offer parking?
No, 5325 Wendel Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5325 Wendel Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5325 Wendel Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5325 Wendel Drive have a pool?
No, 5325 Wendel Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5325 Wendel Drive have accessible units?
No, 5325 Wendel Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5325 Wendel Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5325 Wendel Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Magnolia Lofts on Vickery
801 W Vickery Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76104
The Greens Of Fossil Lake
5960 Travertine Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Northwood
4301 Weber St
Fort Worth, TX 76106
City Parc at Keller
10501 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Monticello Crossroads
180 Saint Donovan St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Mag & May
315 West Magnolia Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Lofts at Alta LeftBank
600 Harrold St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Monticello Oaks Townhomes
150 Boland St
Fort Worth, TX 76107

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University