5325 Wendel Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel microwave carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

MOVE IN BY 1-15 AND RECEIVE JANUARY PRORATED RENT FREE WITH A 15 MONTH LEASE! Beautifully Remodeled 2 story Duplex in Ft Worth ISD! Unit 5327! Cute gated entrance to walk way! This half duplex unit features 2 master suites that are both upstairs. NO CARPET! Open and bright floor plan and beautiful kitchen with tile backsplash! Stainless steel appliances in kitchen. ALL ELECTRIC! Perfect space for entertaining and enjoying your time in Fort Worth! Only 20 minutes to the stockyards! Schedule your showing today!