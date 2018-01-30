All apartments in Fort Worth
5317 Threshing Drive

5317 Threshing Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5317 Threshing Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Twin Mills

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/96022a60a1 ----
Beautiful 2 story home located in the Twin Mills Addition with extra rooms. 4 bedrooms / 3 bathrooms, study with French doors, bonus area located upstairs, with formal dining room. 2 Bedrooms /1 bathroom upstairs. 2 Bedrooms /2 bathrooms downstairs. Large pots on front porch will stay producing peach and nectarine trees. To schedule a viewing, please visit www.allcountygroup.com under Available Rentals and choose the green Schedule a Showing button on the property you would like to see. Call All County Office (817) 567-2500.

Security Deposit: $1,900.00

Pet Fee: $300 NRF pet fee for the first pet, and $150.00 NRF for the 2nd due at lease signing. $25 monthly pet fee per animal.

Admin. Fee: $300

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5317 Threshing Drive have any available units?
5317 Threshing Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5317 Threshing Drive have?
Some of 5317 Threshing Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5317 Threshing Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5317 Threshing Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5317 Threshing Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5317 Threshing Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5317 Threshing Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5317 Threshing Drive offers parking.
Does 5317 Threshing Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5317 Threshing Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5317 Threshing Drive have a pool?
No, 5317 Threshing Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5317 Threshing Drive have accessible units?
No, 5317 Threshing Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5317 Threshing Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5317 Threshing Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

