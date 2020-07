5316 Austin Ridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

Great SPLIT BEDROOM floor plan w-large Open Living Room with LAMINATE FLOORING, TRAY CEILING & CROWN MOULDING! GOURMET KITCHEN WITH breakfast bar, tiled back splash, and butler's pantry too! Master Suite complete with laminate flooring, dual sinks and large walk-in closet! Secondary Bedrooms feature walk-in closets, 2 inch blinds and ceiling fans! Sep Laundry Room with drip dry space! Private Backyard w-gorgeous stone covered patio & vaulted roof overhead! Community amenities include COMMUNITY POOL, PLAYGROUND & WALKING PATH! Conveniently located near SHOPPING, DINING & ENTERTAINMENT! AGENTS: PLZ SEE *DOCUMENTS* IN MLS FOR INSTRUCTIONS ON NEW LELECTRONIC LEASE APPLICATION PROCESS!! NO CATS! LSTG AGENT IS OWNER.