All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 5304 Westhaven Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
5304 Westhaven Drive
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:39 AM

5304 Westhaven Drive

5304 Westhaven Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Overton South
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5304 Westhaven Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76132
Overton South

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully crafted 3-2-2 home in the Fort worth area. The exterior offers a good sized front and back yard with a covered back patio. The home features spacious common areas-highlighted by faux hardwoods, ceramic tile, pot belly stove. Spacious master suite features tiled shower stall. Large walk in closet with built in shelving. Jack and Jill bathroom splits the remaining two bedrooms which feature faux hardwoods, ample closet space, large windows. Located close to plenty of shopping, schools and parks. NEW PHOTOS COMING SOON.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5304 Westhaven Drive have any available units?
5304 Westhaven Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5304 Westhaven Drive have?
Some of 5304 Westhaven Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5304 Westhaven Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5304 Westhaven Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5304 Westhaven Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5304 Westhaven Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5304 Westhaven Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5304 Westhaven Drive offers parking.
Does 5304 Westhaven Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5304 Westhaven Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5304 Westhaven Drive have a pool?
No, 5304 Westhaven Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5304 Westhaven Drive have accessible units?
No, 5304 Westhaven Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5304 Westhaven Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5304 Westhaven Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Move Cross Country
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Terrell Homes
1220 East Vickery Boulevard
Fort Worth, TX 76104
University Heights
2901 Stanley Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76110
2900 Broadmoor
2900 Broadmoor Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76116
The Laurel by Cortland
7000 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76137
The Berkeley
2001 Park Hill Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76110
The Barcelona on Chisholm Trail
5101 Overton Ridge Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Crest Centreport
14300 Statler Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Magnolia at Mistletoe Heights
2101 W Rosedale St
Fort Worth, TX 76104

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University