5304 Westhaven Drive

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully crafted 3-2-2 home in the Fort worth area. The exterior offers a good sized front and back yard with a covered back patio. The home features spacious common areas-highlighted by faux hardwoods, ceramic tile, pot belly stove. Spacious master suite features tiled shower stall. Large walk in closet with built in shelving. Jack and Jill bathroom splits the remaining two bedrooms which feature faux hardwoods, ample closet space, large windows. Located close to plenty of shopping, schools and parks. NEW PHOTOS COMING SOON.