Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
5225 Appalachian Way
Last updated November 27 2019 at 5:50 PM

5225 Appalachian Way

5225 Appalachian Way · No Longer Available
Location

5225 Appalachian Way, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Ridgeview Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
This great house features an open floor plan with an island kitchen. There is an amazing master suite with garden tub, separate shower and large walk-in closet. Manicured front and backyard with covered patio. This home is a must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5225 Appalachian Way have any available units?
5225 Appalachian Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5225 Appalachian Way have?
Some of 5225 Appalachian Way's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5225 Appalachian Way currently offering any rent specials?
5225 Appalachian Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5225 Appalachian Way pet-friendly?
No, 5225 Appalachian Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5225 Appalachian Way offer parking?
No, 5225 Appalachian Way does not offer parking.
Does 5225 Appalachian Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5225 Appalachian Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5225 Appalachian Way have a pool?
No, 5225 Appalachian Way does not have a pool.
Does 5225 Appalachian Way have accessible units?
No, 5225 Appalachian Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5225 Appalachian Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5225 Appalachian Way does not have units with dishwashers.

