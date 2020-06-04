5225 Appalachian Way, Fort Worth, TX 76123 Ridgeview Estates
Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
This great house features an open floor plan with an island kitchen. There is an amazing master suite with garden tub, separate shower and large walk-in closet. Manicured front and backyard with covered patio. This home is a must see.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5225 Appalachian Way have any available units?
5225 Appalachian Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5225 Appalachian Way have?
Some of 5225 Appalachian Way's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5225 Appalachian Way currently offering any rent specials?
5225 Appalachian Way is not currently offering any rent specials.