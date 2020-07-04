5216 Blue Quartz Road

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool pet friendly

Fabulous 3 BED, 2 BATH home with open floor plan. Large master bedroom has a walk-in closet, master bathroom has separate vanities. Kitchen has beautiful back splash with lots of storage and appliances. Large backyard grass with lots of room to play and to entertain. Sub division has playground, community pool. Pets are considered on case by case basis. No Cats only dogs. Tenant and agents need to verify all data in the listing & schools information. Landlord's is related to listing agent.