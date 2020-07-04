All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated October 31 2019 at 8:24 AM

5216 Blue Quartz Road

5216 Blue Quartz Road · No Longer Available
Location

5216 Blue Quartz Road, Fort Worth, TX 76179

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
pet friendly
Fabulous 3 BED, 2 BATH home with open floor plan. Large master bedroom has a walk-in closet, master bathroom has separate vanities. Kitchen has beautiful back splash with lots of storage and appliances. Large backyard grass with lots of room to play and to entertain. Sub division has playground, community pool. Pets are considered on case by case basis. No Cats only dogs. Tenant and agents need to verify all data in the listing & schools information. Landlord's is related to listing agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5216 Blue Quartz Road have any available units?
5216 Blue Quartz Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5216 Blue Quartz Road have?
Some of 5216 Blue Quartz Road's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5216 Blue Quartz Road currently offering any rent specials?
5216 Blue Quartz Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5216 Blue Quartz Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5216 Blue Quartz Road is pet friendly.
Does 5216 Blue Quartz Road offer parking?
Yes, 5216 Blue Quartz Road offers parking.
Does 5216 Blue Quartz Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5216 Blue Quartz Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5216 Blue Quartz Road have a pool?
Yes, 5216 Blue Quartz Road has a pool.
Does 5216 Blue Quartz Road have accessible units?
No, 5216 Blue Quartz Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5216 Blue Quartz Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5216 Blue Quartz Road has units with dishwashers.

