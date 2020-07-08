5205 Parham Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Secluded, adorable and cozy home nestled in an established neighborhood just 2 blocks from a Public Golf Course. The home has been beautifully & completely remodeled. There's a bathroom for every bedroom! Awesome neutral paint colors were used to accommodate your colorful pallet. Gorgeous flooring, appliances, vanities & more have been added to make this home shine bright! Large & hard to find MIL suite. Come see for yourself how spacious this home is. This home is for sale and for lease. No owner financing or rent to own. Must have 600+ credit score. NO EXCEPTIONS. Yard is partially fenced in back.