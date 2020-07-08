All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated June 9 2020 at 6:35 AM

5205 Parham Court

5205 Parham Court · No Longer Available
Location

5205 Parham Court, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Central Meadowbrook

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Secluded, adorable and cozy home nestled in an established neighborhood just 2 blocks from a Public Golf Course. The home has been beautifully & completely remodeled. There's a bathroom for every bedroom! Awesome neutral paint colors were used to accommodate your colorful pallet. Gorgeous flooring, appliances, vanities & more have been added to make this home shine bright! Large & hard to find MIL suite. Come see for yourself how spacious this home is. This home is for sale and for lease. No owner financing or rent to own. Must have 600+ credit score. NO EXCEPTIONS. Yard is partially fenced in back.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5205 Parham Court have any available units?
5205 Parham Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5205 Parham Court have?
Some of 5205 Parham Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5205 Parham Court currently offering any rent specials?
5205 Parham Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5205 Parham Court pet-friendly?
No, 5205 Parham Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5205 Parham Court offer parking?
Yes, 5205 Parham Court offers parking.
Does 5205 Parham Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5205 Parham Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5205 Parham Court have a pool?
No, 5205 Parham Court does not have a pool.
Does 5205 Parham Court have accessible units?
No, 5205 Parham Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5205 Parham Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5205 Parham Court has units with dishwashers.

