All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 516 Ashdale Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
516 Ashdale Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

516 Ashdale Drive

516 Ashdale Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

516 Ashdale Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76140
The Parks of Deer Creek

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath home located in The Parks of Deer Creek subdivision. The community offers access to the clubhouse, community pool, private pond, and walking trails. With upgraded carpeting and wood flooring in all living areas, this home's 2 living areas and formal dining room provides ample space for all your entertaining needs. The kitchen's open concept allows for interaction between the 2nd living room. Split bedrooms, large fenced backyard. Conveniently located across the street from the elementary school and all of your shopping needs.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 516 Ashdale Drive have any available units?
516 Ashdale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 516 Ashdale Drive have?
Some of 516 Ashdale Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 516 Ashdale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
516 Ashdale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 516 Ashdale Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 516 Ashdale Drive is pet friendly.
Does 516 Ashdale Drive offer parking?
No, 516 Ashdale Drive does not offer parking.
Does 516 Ashdale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 516 Ashdale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 516 Ashdale Drive have a pool?
Yes, 516 Ashdale Drive has a pool.
Does 516 Ashdale Drive have accessible units?
No, 516 Ashdale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 516 Ashdale Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 516 Ashdale Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hidden Lakes
5333 Fossil Creek Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Alexan Summit
1424 Summit Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Sagewater Village
9340 Feather Grass Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Ridglea Court
5928 Fletcher Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Chaparral
6520 Red Sierra Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
The Greens Of Fossil Lake
5960 Travertine Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Viceroy at River Park
3450 River Park Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76116
The Dylan
5344 Sycamore School Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76123

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University