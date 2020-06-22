516 Ashdale Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated pool clubhouse carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool cats allowed dogs allowed

Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath home located in The Parks of Deer Creek subdivision. The community offers access to the clubhouse, community pool, private pond, and walking trails. With upgraded carpeting and wood flooring in all living areas, this home's 2 living areas and formal dining room provides ample space for all your entertaining needs. The kitchen's open concept allows for interaction between the 2nd living room. Split bedrooms, large fenced backyard. Conveniently located across the street from the elementary school and all of your shopping needs.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.