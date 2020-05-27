5112 Keating Street

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated pool internet access furnished

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool internet access

Fully Furnished and Professionally Decorated 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom in amazing Heritage Community. Fully furnished with brand new furniture, fine linens & new appliances. Home is great corporate relocation home or month to month rental to rent while between homes. (31 day minimum lease term) Everything you need to live is in the home, just bring your suit case. This home features an abundance of natural light, luxurious master bath, front porch & beautiful back patio. It is The spacious kitchen is fully equipped for all your cooking needs. There are trails winding through the neighborhood, 200 acres of lush parks access to Heritage Club & Pool.

Utilities, Internet, Lawn Care, and Trash are not included in rent.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.