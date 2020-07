Amenities

Awesome Floorplan in this highly sought after neighborhood! Cute backyard with great covered patio! Home has nice updates including durable vinyl wood flooring, new paint, New kitchen sink, disposal too! Each bedroom has a ceiling fan, and all new fixtures throughout! Two living rooms so mom and dad can each have a TV to watch. CORNER OVER SIZED LOT! Come and make this great home yours today!