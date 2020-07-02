508 Kelley Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This Beautiful well- kept and updated 3 Bedroom, 2 bathroom 2 car garage home is located on a quiet court. Large open kitchen! Home has many updates including laminate flooring throughout, modern paint colors, stainless steel range oven stainless steel dishwasher, built-in stainless steel microwave, 2-inch faux blinds throughout the home. A Master bathroom you are sure to love! Enjoy your morning coffee on the back screened in porch. Nice sized fenced back yard. PETS ARE CASE BY CASE BASIS. NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS. This beautiful home will not last long, schedule your showing now!