Last updated May 25 2019 at 2:20 AM

508 Kelley Court

508 Kelley Court · No Longer Available
Location

508 Kelley Court, Fort Worth, TX 76120
John T. White

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This Beautiful well- kept and updated 3 Bedroom, 2 bathroom 2 car garage home is located on a quiet court. Large open kitchen! Home has many updates including laminate flooring throughout, modern paint colors, stainless steel range oven stainless steel dishwasher, built-in stainless steel microwave, 2-inch faux blinds throughout the home. A Master bathroom you are sure to love! Enjoy your morning coffee on the back screened in porch. Nice sized fenced back yard. PETS ARE CASE BY CASE BASIS. NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS. This beautiful home will not last long, schedule your showing now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 508 Kelley Court have any available units?
508 Kelley Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 508 Kelley Court have?
Some of 508 Kelley Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 508 Kelley Court currently offering any rent specials?
508 Kelley Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 508 Kelley Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 508 Kelley Court is pet friendly.
Does 508 Kelley Court offer parking?
Yes, 508 Kelley Court offers parking.
Does 508 Kelley Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 508 Kelley Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 508 Kelley Court have a pool?
No, 508 Kelley Court does not have a pool.
Does 508 Kelley Court have accessible units?
No, 508 Kelley Court does not have accessible units.
Does 508 Kelley Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 508 Kelley Court has units with dishwashers.

