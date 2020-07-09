All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated May 22 2020 at 11:23 AM

5041 Holliday

5041 Holliday Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5041 Holliday Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Heritage

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
playground
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
pool
volleyball court
5041 Holliday Available 06/23/20 Cape Cod Cutie in Keller ISD! - Great open floor plan. Ready for move in. Easy maintence with stained concrete floors. 3 bed with office. Just blocks from Central High School and 2 elem schools. Highly rated Keller ISD schools. *HOUSING VOUCHERS ACCEPTED* contact our office for details.

**In light of the National Emergency surrounding the Coronavirus, we will urge applicants and prospective residents to utilize our web site with photos of our available homes featured as vacant.
We will only schedule a property viewings once applicants have been pre-screened, have submitted completed rental applications and are prepared to secure the property with a deposit after the physical property viewing.
We urge prospects to consider renting sight-unseen from these listings if they can not travel to view homes physically. We will not be scheduling any viewings by surrogates out of consideration to our residents, agents, and their families.

We hope you will understand this policy change. https://straightforwardpropertymanagement.com/rental-search/

(RLNE3931992)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5041 Holliday have any available units?
5041 Holliday doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5041 Holliday have?
Some of 5041 Holliday's amenities include pet friendly, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5041 Holliday currently offering any rent specials?
5041 Holliday is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5041 Holliday pet-friendly?
Yes, 5041 Holliday is pet friendly.
Does 5041 Holliday offer parking?
No, 5041 Holliday does not offer parking.
Does 5041 Holliday have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5041 Holliday does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5041 Holliday have a pool?
Yes, 5041 Holliday has a pool.
Does 5041 Holliday have accessible units?
No, 5041 Holliday does not have accessible units.
Does 5041 Holliday have units with dishwashers?
No, 5041 Holliday does not have units with dishwashers.

