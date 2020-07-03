5029 Raymond Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully updated home in Keller ISD!. This open concept floorplan has 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms with laminate wood-look flooring. Nice sized kitchen has ample amounts of cabinet space and overlooks the casual dining and oversized living room with fireplace. Master bedroom offers large ensuite with separate shower and tub as well as walk-in closet. Secondary bedrooms are split from the master bedroom offering privacy and have walk-in closets as well. Large fenced-in yard with covered patio is perfect for entertaining and spending time outdoors. A must-see home located near Alliance Town Center and Northpark YMCA!