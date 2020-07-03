All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 5029 Raymond Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
5029 Raymond Drive
Last updated September 9 2019 at 2:31 AM

5029 Raymond Drive

5029 Raymond Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5029 Raymond Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Tarrant Park Vista

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully updated home in Keller ISD!. This open concept floorplan has 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms with laminate wood-look flooring. Nice sized kitchen has ample amounts of cabinet space and overlooks the casual dining and oversized living room with fireplace. Master bedroom offers large ensuite with separate shower and tub as well as walk-in closet. Secondary bedrooms are split from the master bedroom offering privacy and have walk-in closets as well. Large fenced-in yard with covered patio is perfect for entertaining and spending time outdoors. A must-see home located near Alliance Town Center and Northpark YMCA!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5029 Raymond Drive have any available units?
5029 Raymond Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5029 Raymond Drive have?
Some of 5029 Raymond Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5029 Raymond Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5029 Raymond Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5029 Raymond Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5029 Raymond Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5029 Raymond Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5029 Raymond Drive offers parking.
Does 5029 Raymond Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5029 Raymond Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5029 Raymond Drive have a pool?
No, 5029 Raymond Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5029 Raymond Drive have accessible units?
No, 5029 Raymond Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5029 Raymond Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5029 Raymond Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Best Cities for Pets 2019
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Depot
555 Elm St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Oxford at Lake Worth
1501 Westpark View Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76108
Alexan Summit
1424 Summit Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Trinity Bluff Urban Apartments
701 E Bluff St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Woods of Ridgmar
2200 Taxco Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76116
The Greens Of Fossil Lake
5960 Travertine Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Normandale Place & Emerald Hills
8950 N Normandale St
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Parker House
250 West Lancaster Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76102

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University