5021 Emerald Lake Drive
Last updated December 30 2019 at 1:21 PM

5021 Emerald Lake Drive

5021 Emerald Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5021 Emerald Lake Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76103
White Lake Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Perfect House for Entertainment! 3 bed 2 bath Beauty!!! Checkout this 3-bed 2-bath 1725 sqft. home that has been fully renovated. Plank flooring throughout the house with a decorative fireplace in the living room. The kitchen includes granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, refrigerator, stove oven, and garbage disposal. Endless entertainment with your friends and family behind this large fenced in backyard. The house is in the established White Lake Hills Subdivision. This location provides easy access to I-30, downtown Ft Worth, the medical district, the Arlington entertainment area, Six Flags, Hurricane Harbor, AT&T Stadium and Texas Live.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5021 Emerald Lake Drive have any available units?
5021 Emerald Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5021 Emerald Lake Drive have?
Some of 5021 Emerald Lake Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5021 Emerald Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5021 Emerald Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5021 Emerald Lake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5021 Emerald Lake Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5021 Emerald Lake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5021 Emerald Lake Drive offers parking.
Does 5021 Emerald Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5021 Emerald Lake Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5021 Emerald Lake Drive have a pool?
No, 5021 Emerald Lake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5021 Emerald Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 5021 Emerald Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5021 Emerald Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5021 Emerald Lake Drive has units with dishwashers.

