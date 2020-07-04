5021 Emerald Lake Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Perfect House for Entertainment! 3 bed 2 bath Beauty!!! Checkout this 3-bed 2-bath 1725 sqft. home that has been fully renovated. Plank flooring throughout the house with a decorative fireplace in the living room. The kitchen includes granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, refrigerator, stove oven, and garbage disposal. Endless entertainment with your friends and family behind this large fenced in backyard. The house is in the established White Lake Hills Subdivision. This location provides easy access to I-30, downtown Ft Worth, the medical district, the Arlington entertainment area, Six Flags, Hurricane Harbor, AT&T Stadium and Texas Live.