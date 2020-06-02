5017 Glenscape Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

Home over looks a greenbelt for a great view! Community parks, walking paths and more! Recently updated wiht new Stainless Steel appliances, paint, carpet, and fixtures throughout. Spacious living room has a view of backyard and greenbelt, gas fireplace, and is open to the kitchen. Kitchen has beautiful granite countertops and backsplash, lots of cabinet space, and a breakfast bar. Master has large walk-in. Flexible gameroom up has 2 closets. Both secondary bedrooms have walk-in closets.