Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
5017 Glenscape Trail
Last updated January 4 2020 at 2:48 PM

5017 Glenscape Trail

5017 Glenscape Trail · No Longer Available
Location

5017 Glenscape Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Park Glen

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Home over looks a greenbelt for a great view! Community parks, walking paths and more! Recently updated wiht new Stainless Steel appliances, paint, carpet, and fixtures throughout. Spacious living room has a view of backyard and greenbelt, gas fireplace, and is open to the kitchen. Kitchen has beautiful granite countertops and backsplash, lots of cabinet space, and a breakfast bar. Master has large walk-in. Flexible gameroom up has 2 closets. Both secondary bedrooms have walk-in closets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5017 Glenscape Trail have any available units?
5017 Glenscape Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5017 Glenscape Trail have?
Some of 5017 Glenscape Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5017 Glenscape Trail currently offering any rent specials?
5017 Glenscape Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5017 Glenscape Trail pet-friendly?
No, 5017 Glenscape Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5017 Glenscape Trail offer parking?
Yes, 5017 Glenscape Trail offers parking.
Does 5017 Glenscape Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5017 Glenscape Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5017 Glenscape Trail have a pool?
No, 5017 Glenscape Trail does not have a pool.
Does 5017 Glenscape Trail have accessible units?
No, 5017 Glenscape Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 5017 Glenscape Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5017 Glenscape Trail has units with dishwashers.

