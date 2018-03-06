All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5010 Byers Avenue

5010 Byers Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5010 Byers Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Crestline Area

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
BEAUTIFUL Town-Home located North of the Bricks and in the Heart of the Cultural District has so much to Offer. Three Bedrooms, Three One Half Bathrooms and Two Car Garage. Entertainer with this Spacious Floor-Plan that Offers an Open Concept Kitchen with Gleaming Granite and Stainless Appliances. The Large Living Area Offers Lovely Built-in Shelves, Gas Fireplace and French Doors that Lead to the Private Patio with a Fireplace. Decorative Marble Flooring Downstairs, Warm Hardwoods Upstairs in High Traffic Areas and Quality Carpet in Two of the Bedrooms. All Bedrooms Upstairs, each with Private On-Suite Bathrooms. Decorative Lighting throughout. Powder Room Downstairs. No Cats. Dog with owner permission.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5010 Byers Avenue have any available units?
5010 Byers Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5010 Byers Avenue have?
Some of 5010 Byers Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5010 Byers Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5010 Byers Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5010 Byers Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5010 Byers Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5010 Byers Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5010 Byers Avenue offers parking.
Does 5010 Byers Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5010 Byers Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5010 Byers Avenue have a pool?
No, 5010 Byers Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5010 Byers Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5010 Byers Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5010 Byers Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5010 Byers Avenue has units with dishwashers.

