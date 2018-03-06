5010 Byers Avenue

Amenities

BEAUTIFUL Town-Home located North of the Bricks and in the Heart of the Cultural District has so much to Offer. Three Bedrooms, Three One Half Bathrooms and Two Car Garage. Entertainer with this Spacious Floor-Plan that Offers an Open Concept Kitchen with Gleaming Granite and Stainless Appliances. The Large Living Area Offers Lovely Built-in Shelves, Gas Fireplace and French Doors that Lead to the Private Patio with a Fireplace. Decorative Marble Flooring Downstairs, Warm Hardwoods Upstairs in High Traffic Areas and Quality Carpet in Two of the Bedrooms. All Bedrooms Upstairs, each with Private On-Suite Bathrooms. Decorative Lighting throughout. Powder Room Downstairs. No Cats. Dog with owner permission.