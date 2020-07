Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to a great one story house in the heart of Ft. Worth! The open floor plan is a great feature for anyone occupying the house, and it has been beautifully maintained throughout the years. Some other features include granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, gas range, covered porch, sprinkler system, etc. At this monthly lease price, this house will not last long!