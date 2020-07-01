5004 Bateman Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym game room parking playground pool garage tennis court

Practically new, custom built home situated on the very top of the Heritage Bluffs Hilltop neighborhood. This home not only has been upgraded to the max but has the most outstanding views, allowing you to see the city lights of both Dallas and Forth Worth! Impressive outdoor entertaining with 2 outdoor fireplaces, 2 outdoor TVs, and an outdoor kitchen. Inside just gets better and better with an upstairs media with surround sound, a gigantic gameroom with a walkout deck, gourmet kitchen with drop in gas range, dream master suite and all this comes with full access to the Heritage Amenities: Splash Park, Swimming Pools, Tennis Court, Basketball Court, Clubhouse, Fitness Center, Playgrounds, Ponds, Trails & more!