Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
5004 Bateman Road
Last updated November 20 2019 at 5:40 AM

5004 Bateman Road

5004 Bateman Road · No Longer Available
Location

5004 Bateman Road, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Heritage

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Practically new, custom built home situated on the very top of the Heritage Bluffs Hilltop neighborhood. This home not only has been upgraded to the max but has the most outstanding views, allowing you to see the city lights of both Dallas and Forth Worth! Impressive outdoor entertaining with 2 outdoor fireplaces, 2 outdoor TVs, and an outdoor kitchen. Inside just gets better and better with an upstairs media with surround sound, a gigantic gameroom with a walkout deck, gourmet kitchen with drop in gas range, dream master suite and all this comes with full access to the Heritage Amenities: Splash Park, Swimming Pools, Tennis Court, Basketball Court, Clubhouse, Fitness Center, Playgrounds, Ponds, Trails & more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5004 Bateman Road have any available units?
5004 Bateman Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5004 Bateman Road have?
Some of 5004 Bateman Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5004 Bateman Road currently offering any rent specials?
5004 Bateman Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5004 Bateman Road pet-friendly?
No, 5004 Bateman Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5004 Bateman Road offer parking?
Yes, 5004 Bateman Road offers parking.
Does 5004 Bateman Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5004 Bateman Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5004 Bateman Road have a pool?
Yes, 5004 Bateman Road has a pool.
Does 5004 Bateman Road have accessible units?
No, 5004 Bateman Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5004 Bateman Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5004 Bateman Road has units with dishwashers.

