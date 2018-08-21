4956 Thorn Hollow Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Nice 4-BR home in Keller ISD! Great open floor plan with BIG living spaces and BIG bedrooms! Tile floors in kitchen and breakfast. Large bedrooms each with walk-in closets. Large Master Suite with massive bedroom and bathroom with tub and shower. Kitchen with island, open to the main living area for entertaining and family time. Upstairs loft area could be used for playroom or office setting. All bedrooms on 2nd floor. Specious corner lot. Large backyard. Great location, close to shopping, dining, hospital and schools.