Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4945 Creek Ridge Trail
4945 Creek Ridge Trail
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
4945 Creek Ridge Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Parkview Hills
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bed 2 bath
Move in Ready
Tenants are responsible for yard maintenance and utilities
Pet Friendly home
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4945 Creek Ridge Trail have any available units?
4945 Creek Ridge Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 4945 Creek Ridge Trail currently offering any rent specials?
4945 Creek Ridge Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4945 Creek Ridge Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 4945 Creek Ridge Trail is pet friendly.
Does 4945 Creek Ridge Trail offer parking?
No, 4945 Creek Ridge Trail does not offer parking.
Does 4945 Creek Ridge Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4945 Creek Ridge Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4945 Creek Ridge Trail have a pool?
No, 4945 Creek Ridge Trail does not have a pool.
Does 4945 Creek Ridge Trail have accessible units?
No, 4945 Creek Ridge Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 4945 Creek Ridge Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 4945 Creek Ridge Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4945 Creek Ridge Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 4945 Creek Ridge Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
