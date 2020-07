Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Completely remolded 3 Bedroom 2 bath is Ridglea West. Adorable yellow home with an attached 1 car garage will prove to be just what you need. You will love the open floor plan. This older home has all the modern upgrades including a split floor plan. The large back yard offers a storage shed and is completely fenced. Landlord is pet friendly on a case by case basis. Call today, it will be gone tomorrow!