4868 Ashton Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76137 Summerfields
Amenities
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Must See! Very large open home. Walk into the living/dining combo with fireplace and wood floors. Large kitchen that is open to the family room with the 2nd fireplace. Master is on the other side of the house from the other 2 bedrooms and bath. Master bath has separate tub and shower and duel sinks and large walk in closet. No carpet. Ceramic tile and wood floors throughout. 2 car garage. Pets on owners approval.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4868 Ashton Ave have any available units?
4868 Ashton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4868 Ashton Ave have?
Some of 4868 Ashton Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4868 Ashton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4868 Ashton Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4868 Ashton Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4868 Ashton Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4868 Ashton Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4868 Ashton Ave offers parking.
Does 4868 Ashton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4868 Ashton Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4868 Ashton Ave have a pool?
No, 4868 Ashton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4868 Ashton Ave have accessible units?
No, 4868 Ashton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4868 Ashton Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4868 Ashton Ave has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)