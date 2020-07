Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets game room range

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven range walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage

Enjoy this beautiful home with an open floor plan and neutral tones throughout! Fabulous faux wood laminate flooring in the downstairs living room. Large breakfast nook opening to the spacious kitchen with an electric range, long breakfast bar and plenty of cabinet and counter space. ALL bedrooms are upstairs PLUS a 2nd living or game room. Master suite includes a TEXAS SIZED walk in closet.